Pilipino Workers Center, various artists pay tribute to unsung hero, Larry Itliong

​The Pilipino Workers Center and the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs proudly present L​arry Itliong Day Festival 2020 on Saturday, November 7, in partnership with The Filipino Channel (TFC).

The free event will take place on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. PST via Zoom webinar, Facebook Live and Kumu. Various Filipino artists will pay tribute to the Larry Itliong, a Filipino farmworker and labor rights movement leader, through musical performances, storytelling, visual art, speeches and more.

Zoom registration can be done at ​bit.ly/PWC-LID2020, Facebook Live: ​www.facebook.com/PWCSC and Kumu: @myxglobal

Guest Speakers include:

● Mitch O’Farrell (Councilmember, Los Angeles City District 13)

● Adelio Angelito S. Cruz (Consulate General, Philippine Consulate Los Angeles)

● Family of Larry Itliong: Patty Itliong Serda (daughter of Larry Itliong), Maria Avalos (daughter of Larry Itliong) and

Hailey Serda (granddaughter of Larry Itliong)

● Visual Artists: Eliseo Silva (visual artist and co-founder Larry Itliong Day Committee) and Rafael Maniago (visual

artist)

Performances by:

● Lea Salonga (Philippine National Anthem), Jules Aurora (US National Anthem)

● Ang Grupong Pendong

● Philippine Educational Theater Association presents “Bridging Two Worlds” featuring Noel Cabangon, Bituin

Escalante and many more

● AJ Rafael, Klassy, Ruby Ibarra, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion (ft. Moophs), Melissa Polinar, Steady, BagYo,

Ancestral Vision Movement, PWC members and more!

Community Partners:

This event is brought to you by the Pilipino Workers Center and the Los Angeles City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with The Filipino Channel (TFC) and Myx Global. Community Partners include: Larry Itliong Day Committee, Filipino Farmers Cooperative, Philippine Educational Theater Association.

Larry Itliong’s legacy is a significant part of the Filipino American history, yet very few are familiar with his name. Through this annual event, the Pilipino Workers Center seeks to highlight Larry Itliong and the power of the Filipino people. By ​utilizing visual and performing arts, the event is geared towards educating and entertaining the general public about the Filipino culture, the history of the Filipino labor movement in the United States and its impact to workers today.