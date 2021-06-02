Red Roses for St. Jude: A live virtual benefit concert with AJ Rafael and friends

Help end childhood cancer by supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on June 7 on Twitch

ON Monday, June 7, from 7-9 p.m. PDT, leading musician and artist AJ Rafael will host a special benefit concert on Twitch to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his “Red Roses” album and to raise awareness and support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Fans who donate to St. Jude can win the opportunity to be featured in Rafael’s “We Could Happen” lip sync video that will be broadcasted during the livestream benefit concert.

“Bringing awareness on my platform for what St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is doing for the kids truly fills my cup,” said Rafael. “The fact that the celebration of my album is able to help others, especially at St. Jude, is part of my purpose in life and making music.”

Red Roses for St. Jude will feature an unparalleled musical line-up of leading Filipino artists, including AJ Rafael, Albert Posis, Alyssa Navarro, Kiana V, Jesse Barrera, and more.

In addition to lending their musical talents to the livestream, these generous artists plan to announce their St. Jude donations to inspire their fans to do the same. Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias of MYX, the largest global platform amplifying the next generation of Filipino artists, international stars, creatives, and filmmakers, will emcee.

Through live music and shared support, Red Roses for St. Jude offers an engaging way to raise awareness and support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save countless more children.

Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. To make a donation, visit stjude.org/redroses.

(Advertising Supplement)