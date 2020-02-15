Sangkap: A Filipino food history experience

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

Celebrating cuisine of the Philippines at the birthplace of Los Angeles

“SANGKAP” (“ingredient” in the Tagalog language) is a project of the City of Los Angeles’ El Pueblo Historical Monument that explores Filipino American history through a culinary experience.

The first event of its kind in Los Angeles, Sangkap Filipino Food History presents and celebrates the confluence of Spanish, Mexican, Chinese, and other historic and cultural influences in a gastronomic experience of Filipino ingenuity. This event takes place at El Pueblo Historical Monument on February 29, 2020, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event features renowned chefs and restaurants in Los Angeles including: Discovery Channel’s “Prison Food” host – Chef Johneric Concordia, DTLA’s rising star – Chef Isa Fabro, Gregory Berber of La Luz de Dia – a landmark restaurant that just celebrated 60 years on Olvera Street, and one of America’s Outstanding Chefs – multi-awardee Chef Andre Guerrero.

There will also be a food history presentation by Professor Susie Ling, a historian from Pasadena City College, followed by a panel discussion. This event also features live cultural performances, public art displays, and other family-friendly activities.

“Filipino food today as shaped by Philippine history consists of Malay matrix, into

which melded and blended influences from China and India (through trade), Spain and America (through colonization), and more recently the rest of the world (through global cultural communication).” wrote the late food critic and author, Doreen G. Fernandez. According to the New York Times, other Asian cuisines have been part of the American landscape for decades, but only in recent years have Filipino dishes started gaining recognition outside immigrant communities.

Sangkap Filipino Food History is sponsored by ABS-CBN / The Filipino Channel and El Pueblo Park Association. This is in partnership with The Parks Finest, Thunderbolt Bar, The Oinkster, La Luz Del Dia, and IsaMADE, with support from the Arts Management Program at Claremont Graduate University, and UCLA Asian American Studies Department.

The VIP reception starts at 11:00 until 12:30 p.m., and the event opens to the general public from 12:30 – 5 p.m. For tasting tickets and more event info: https://tinyurl.com/sangkap2020.