Second annual International Travel, Trade and Consumer Expo lands in Carson on August 3-4

The weekend filled with exhibitors, activities, entertainment and speakers promoting the booming travel and trade opportunities between the United States and the Philippines is here!

On Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4, the SouthBay Pavilion in Carson, California is home to the second annual International Travel, Trade, and Consumer (TTC) Expo.

The TTC is a multi-zone event that is open to the public, who can freely explore exhibitor booths throughout the mall, attend informational business talks and seminars, and discover Filipino food items and other products.

During the two days, attendees can also expect a round the clock schedule of activities, including the raffle of a Philippine Airlines roundtrip ticket from LA to Manila.

Confirmed exhibitors:

Asian Journal and Balikbayan Magazine; EC Ferrer Customs Broker; Philippine Airlines; Nutridense, manufacturer of Pinoy snacks; Chilli Queen; Bandulf Industries; Philippine Food Trade, makers of Tropics brand of Pinoy groceries; International Package Shipping Cargo, balikbayan box services; AE & ASSOCIATES, LLC, Health Information Management and Medical Record Coding; Megaworld International; SM Development Corporation Realty; Mega 8 Productions; Auntie Dees’ Pan De Manila; Crossings TV Asian Television Network; Victory Auto Sales; Carmelita Suarez’s Children’s Books; Philippine National Bank (PNB) Remittance Center; Filipino American Chamber of Commerce Greater Los Angeles; Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce; Department of Trade and Industry; Department of Tourism.



Entertainment

Saturday, August 3 will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. graced by local and international Filipino guests and a performance by the MassKara festival dancers straight from Bacolod.

The day also features Cherilyn Diane (11:30 a.m.);

Alvin Reyes (1:30 p.m.);

J. Rap (2:30 p.m.);

Malou Toler (4 p.m.);

Kim Pidazo (5 p.m.);

the Union Band (6 p.m.).

On Sunday, August 4, Jason Hipolito (2 p.m.) and Felson Palad (3:30 p.m.) will grace the mainstage.

B2B speakers on Saturday, August 3

The five featured speakers are:

1) Dennis Alvarez, CEO of I.C. Green Corporation based in Hawaiian Gardens;

2) Racky Doctor, CEO of Nutridense Food Manufacturing Corporation whose plant is based in Santa Barbara, Pangasinan;

3) Demy Manibog, President of Philippine Foodtrade Corporation based in the City of Commerce;

4) Lydia Banez, Controller of Laube Technology Inc. located in Camarillo;

5) Rosie Molina, Import Coordinator (Office & Warehouse manager) of L.A. Triumph doing business as Medgear with headquarters in Cerritos.

Schedule:

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Presentation and (Pulong-Pulong) Town Hall meeting with Fil-Am role models actively involved in U.S. trade according to their respective expertise, active roles, and product lines. Their individual documented achievements will be the storyline subjects for this segment of the B2B session and how their roles interplay with Trade on Logistics, Compliance, Product Sourcing, Management, and Marketing in the U.S. Recognition and admiration of the continuing struggles and determinations of Pangasinan Provincial local manufacturers will be highlighted as their saga continues to be watched by World Trade Entities.

2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Protocol – Full coverage on “ Door to Door Logistics and Compliance. “ Staff specialists of E. C. Ferrer CHB, Inc. (U.S.) and associate partner SKYLINK, International Inc. (Manila, Philippines); New MSC (Minimum Security Criteria) C-TPAT; ISF (Import Security Filing); Cargo Consolidation; Rail and Truck Inland Deliveries ; Warehousing & Distribution; Letters of Credit; AES (Automated Export System).

3:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: World Impact – Section 232 (Steel & Aluminum Products) & Section 301, Section 321 – entry type 86 – low valued merchandise; E-Commerce; Customs Surety Bonds; Entry Processing Protocols; CBP Linkage with Partnered Government Agencies ( Food and Drug, United States Department of Agriculture, Environment Protection Agency, Fish & Wildlife Agency , and others); Foreign Trade Zones ; Customs Form 28 & 29; HTS-Classification & Binding rulings; Anti-Dumping & Countervailing duties; Foreign Trade Agreements; Marine Insurance; Power of Attorneys; Food and Drug’s new evaluation audit criteria on entry filers.

B2B speakers on Sunday, August 4

Ferdinand Soriano has been a TTC Business Consultant since its inception. This year, Soriano will speak on marketing products and services to meet global standards. Soriano is focused on consistently improving valued skills as an Event Marketer and Organizer. He is a Product Presenter/Speaker, Social Media Marketer, Relationship Builder, and Business Development Analyst. He also works in Logistics Management, Product Procurement and Fulfillment.

Ellen Samson, the current President of the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles, is one of the dynamic founding board of directors of the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce. She is a successful businesswoman herself, as an owner of American Geriatric, which provides health coordination, professional caregiving and family dynamic support services to families of seniors faced with progressing health and memory problems. In pursuing her business, Samson realized the power of working with a Chamber network. She will discuss how to get the most out of a Chamber of Commerce.

Katherine Bercasio is an accomplished and indefatigable graphic designer and visual strategist whose works have left an indelible imprint across the globe. She began her career in the Philippines, designing the local editions of Cosmopolitan and Maxim magazines, and as Art and Creative Director for Summit Media and ABS-CBN. Bercasio will speak on strategies for visual impact that she has effectively uses to help businesses develop their image and branding.

Redy Babasa-Thompson is a Business Loan Officer at the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (PACE). He specializes in Commercial and Consumer Lending, and SBA 7a & 504 Loan Programs. He will help demystify applying for business loans, and proved information on what programs are available for business owners, and how to qualify for them.

—

For more information about the TTC on Aug. 3 and 4, visit traveltradeconsumer.com.