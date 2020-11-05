Serramonte Ford to support Pistahan Parade and Festival via Ford Motor Company’s ‘Drive 4 UR Community’ program

For every test-drive of a Ford – in-dealership and virtually – on Saturday, Nov. 7 Ford to donate to FAAE’s Pistahan

DALY CITY, CA – Serramonte Ford recently announced its support of the Filipino American Arts Exposition’s (FAAE) Pistahan Parade and Festival through the annual Drive 4 UR Community program. The fundraising event is sponsored by Ford Motor Company and will take place on Saturday, November 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Serramonte Ford, 999 Serramonte Boulevard in Colma.

For every test-drive taken – both in-dealership and virtually – Serramonte Ford will make a donation to the Pistahan Parade and Festival, for a total up to $6,000. Participants who choose to take a virtual test-drive, will be able to do so on their computer, tablet, or smartphone. Both virtual and in-dealership test-drive participants are asked to pre-register at https://bit.ly/serramonte-testdrive. The funds raised will support FAAE’s Pistahan Parade and Festival, a two-day event celebrating San Francisco’s rich diversity and the best of Filipino art, dance, music, and food. The 28th Pistahan Parade and Festival is scheduled to take place on August 14-15, 2021.

For more information on the Drive 4 UR Community program, visit www.forddrive4ur.com.

Serramonte Ford has been a valued partner of the Pistahan Parade and Festival for the last six years, sponsoring several convertible cars for the Parade Grand Marshals, VIPs and dignitaries, and tow trucks for the parade floats. Earlier this year, Serramonte Ford provided their dealership as rehearsal space in preparation for the Pistahan livestream production last August 8th and 9th.

“Serramonte Ford is honored to be a continued supporter of the Pistahan and our Filipino American community,” said Matt Shone, General Manager of Serramonte Ford.

“Serramonte Ford has been a fixture in the San Francisco Bay Area community for almost fifty years, and we understand that this type of prolonged success only comes with the support of our community. It is our responsibility and privilege to be able to ‘give back’ so vital community programs like the Pistahan can continue, especially during these difficult times.”

“We are very grateful to Serramonte Ford and their amazing management team and friendly staff for their continued support for the Pistahan and the Filipino community,” said FAAE President Al Perez. “This fundraising event will make a positive impact in our ability to sustain our projects that promote Filipino values and preserve cultural traditions. In anticipation of very limited funding sources in the coming year, this initiative will support our mission to broaden awareness and deepen the understanding of Filipino heritage and traditions, and produce events that spark cultural pride and foster community empowerment. If you have enjoyed the programs that we have produced and believe in the positive impact that we are providing, then please support us at this fundraising drive.”

The Filipino American Arts Exposition (FAAE) is a vital part of the rich tapestry of cultures and ethnic communities of the San Francisco Bay Area through its promotion of Filipino American art, music, film and dance. FAAE celebrates its ancestral heritage and contemporary traditions, broadening awareness and deepening the understanding of Filipino history, achievements, and culture. Founded in 1994, FAAE is a grassroots, nonprofit organization that contributes to the artistic and cultural pride of the Filipino American community and strives to be a meaningful community tradition among the many great ethnic institutions of San Francisco. Follow FAAE at www.pistahan.net and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.