Simbang Gabi 2019: ‘Come and celebrate as we encounter Christ; For we are one body’

LOS ANGELES: The Filipino Ministry of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles is now preparing for its annual Simbang Gabi celebration, which will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 6:30 PM. The liturgy will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, located at 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

This year’s theme,”Halina’t Magdiwang sa Ating Pakikipagtagpo kay Kristo; Dahil Tayo ay Isang Katawan” (“Come and Celebrate as We Encounter Christ; For We are One Body”) was selected and agreed upon by parish representatives from the all over the San Fernando Pastoral Region. The Mass will be concelebrated by the bishops and priests of our archdiocese with the principal celebrant, his Excellency, Most Rev. Jose H. Gomez, D.D., Archbishop of Los Angeles.

The San Fernando Region is leading and organizing this year’s event. Chairperson Raymond De Guzman and Vice- Chair Patty Santiago are coordinating the preparations with the advice and support of Rev. Fr. Albert H. Avenido, Chaplain and Moderator of the Filipino Ministry of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. The celebration will again include the procession of Parols (star lanterns) which is a tradition that Filipino faithful from different parishes, Catholic organizations, civic, government and non-governmental organizations throughout Los Angeles continue to observe and enjoy. The parols will be blessed at the conclusion of the Mass and sent forth to the different parishes that will be celebrating Simbang Gabi for the next nine mornings or eight evenings leading to Christmas.

All participating parishes will have its in-parish coordinator submit their Simbang Gabi schedule for publication. Attendees to our Simbang Gabi are encouraged to wear Filipiniana to signify the beauty of our cultural tradition. We encourage Kababayans to attend and bring the youth, the next generation of faithful! Simbang Gabi is one of the longest and most powerful celebrations in the lives of Filipinos and Americans of Filipino descent. We invite everyone to this joyous event, to prepare ourselves spiritually for Christmas and experience community solidarity. Mabuhay!

For more information, please call or send an e-mail to: Raymond De Guzman, Chairperson of Simbang Gabi 2019, Phone: (818) 634-8664, E-mail: rdeguzman1317@verizon.net or Patty Santiago- Vice- Chair, Phone: (818) 472-4288, E-mail: piesan@hotmail.com