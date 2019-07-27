SouthBay Pavilion Mall in Carson gears up for second annual International Travel, Trade, and Consumer Expo

All roads will lead to the SouthBay Pavillion on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4 in Carson, California as industry players from both the U.S. and the Philippines are poised to participate as exhibitors and resource speakers at the second annual Travel, Trade and Consumer (TTC) expo.

The TTC is a multi-zone event that is open to the public, who can freely explore exhibitor booths throughout the mall, attend informational business talks and seminars, and discover Filipino food items and other products.

Confirmed exhibitors include Philippine Foodtrade Corporation, the makers of the Tropics Brand of food items and groceries; SMDC Realty, Megaworld, International Package Shipping, AE & Associates, LLC: Health Information Management and Medical Record Coding, and PNB Remittance Centers, Inc.

EC Ferrer Customs Broker and Asia Pacific Container Line Inc. facilitated the arrival of goods from the Philippines, including Nutridense’s Rice Mongo Curls. EC Ferrer is also spearheading Import/Export, Procurement and Fulfillment at the B2B Area on Saturday, August 3.

Also participating are Planet 63, Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater LA, the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce, and Auntie Dees’ Pan De Manila.

More Speakers for B2B on August 4

Ferdinand Soriano has been a TTC Business Consultant since its inception. This year, Soriano will speak on marketing products and services to meet global standards. Soriano is focused on consistently improving valued skills as an Event Marketer and Organizer. He is a Product Presenter/Speaker, Social Media Marketer, Relationship Builder, and Business Development Analyst. He also works in Logistics Management, Product Procurement and Fulfillment.

Ellen Samson, the current President of the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles, is one of the dynamic founding board of directors of the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce. She is a successful businesswoman herself, as an owner of American Geriatric, which provides health coordination, professional caregiving and family dynamic support services to families of seniors faced with progressing health and memory problems. In pursuing her business, Samson realized the power of working with a Chamber network. She will discuss how to get the most out of a Chamber of Commerce.

Katherine Bercasio is an accomplished and indefatigable graphic designer and visual strategist whose works have left an indelible imprint across the globe. She began her career in the Philippines, designing the local editions of Cosmopolitan and Maxim magazines, and as Art and Creative Director for Summit Media and ABS-CBN. Bercasio will speak on strategies for visual impact that she has effectively uses to help businesses develop their image and branding.

Redy Babasa-Thompson is a Business Loan Officer at the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (PACE). He specializes in Commercial and Consumer Lending, and SBA 7a & 504 Loan Programs. He will help demystify applying for business loans, and proved information on what programs are available for business owners, and how to qualify for them.

Entertainment

Local artists will be gracing the stage at the Atrium including the Union Band, who specializes in danceable Original Pilipino Music, rock vocalist Malou Toler, and up and coming Kim Pidazo, who will be one of the front acts in Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez’s highly anticipated reunion concert tour, “TwoGether Again” in at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles on August 10. During the two days, attendees can expect a schedule of activities, including the raffle of a Philippine Airlines roundtrip ticket from LA to Manila.For more information about the TTC on Aug. 3 and 4, visit www.traveltradeconsumer.com.