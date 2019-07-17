Team Philippines participates in this year’s World Championships of Performing Arts
Team Philippines wears traditional Filipino costumes. | AJPress photo by Ding Carreon
Team Philippines director Gerry Mercado | AJPress photo by Ding Carreon
During the parade of nations featuring 70 countries on Sunday, July 14, Team Philippines received the second place Silver Medal for national costume. | AJPress photo by Ding Carreon
Team Philippines 2019 on stage receiving the 25 Gold Medals for 1st place during the WCOPA Team Competition at the Long Beach Center for Performing Arts. | AJPress photo by Ding Carreon
A TEAM of Filipino talent is back again to compete in this year’s World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Long Beach, California. Considered the “Talent Olympics,” WCOPA has over a week of competitions and activities for contestants hailing from 70 countries. On Sunday, July 14 at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center Plaza, attendees witnessed the opening ceremonies and parade of nations during which Team Philippines paraded in traditional costumes. This Friday, July 19, the finals show will be held at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center and will feature a panel of judges and performances from various local talent, including JNS, the first Filipino dance group to be in the finals of America’s Got Talent.