Team Philippines participates in this year’s World Championships of Performing Arts

A TEAM of Filipino talent is back again to compete in this year’s World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Long Beach, California. Considered the “Talent Olympics,” WCOPA has over a week of competitions and activities for contestants hailing from 70 countries. On Sunday, July 14 at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center Plaza, attendees witnessed the opening ceremonies and parade of nations during which Team Philippines paraded in traditional costumes. This Friday, July 19, the finals show will be held at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center and will feature a panel of judges and performances from various local talent, including JNS, the first Filipino dance group to be in the finals of America’s Got Talent.