The Americana at Brand welcomes Year of the Pig with 10th annual celebration

LEADING up to the Lunar New Year on Feb. 5, The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California held its popular celebration for the holiday on Sunday, January 27.

This is the property’s 10th year to hold an afternoon full of cultural activities to mark the holiday — from a lion dance to stage performances to red envelope giveaways.

“For the Americana, we are a central gathering place for the community…This is one of the largest events that we put on every year,” James Little, general manager of The Americana at Brand, said. “It’s a great way for the community to come out and enjoy an afternoon of dancing and some great food as well.”

On Sunday, DJ and TV host Aaron Yang emceed the afternoon, which kicked off with lion and dragon dances around the property. The traditional lion dance is performed at new year ceremonies in order to drive away evil spirits and channel good luck and fortune for the year ahead.

The green lawn at the center of the Americana was transformed into a festival area complete with a stage where traditional Chinese and Korean dances, as well as a performance from K-pop dance team Koreos, took place.

Families enjoyed different booths available like face painting, sugar painting, dough figurine making and food from Asian vendors picked in collaboration with KTOWN Night Market, like Belly Bombz.

“We have thousands of folks who come out every year for the Lunar New Year celebration and we have a month full of promotions with our retailers and restaurants,” Little said.

Until February 27, several stores at The Americana at Brand are offering special Lunar New Year offerings, like 15 percent off your order at Katsuya and Le Pain Quotidien, complimentary lemonade with any purchase at Lemonade, and 20 percent off one item at H&M, among others.

The Year of the Pig begins on February 5 and will end on January 24, 2020.