The Grove, The Americana at Brand to celebrate the Year of the Ox

TO mark the beginning of the Year of the Ox, The Grove in Los Angeles and The Americana at Brand in Glendale will celebrate the Lunar New Year with offerings in food, fashion, and more.

The celebration starts on Feb. 5 until Feb. 26.

Through the duration of the Lunar New Year celebration, the outdoor shopping and dining destinations will be adorned with traditional décor that guests can safely enjoy while taking advantage of special discounts from Charlotte Tilbury, David Yurman, Din Tai Fung, Laduree, See’s Candies, Sephora, Vince, and more.

In addition to these exciting retail offerings, several of the properties’ popular eateries recently resumed outdoor dining, providing for a safe and fun environment for the whole family. At The Americana at Brand, guests who spent a total of $250+ in the same day will receive a commemorative Lunar New Year tote bag and complimentary parking.

The Grove and the Americana at Brand continue to observe COVID-19 protocols, such as face coverings, 6-feet social distancing, frequent cleaning, contactless hand sanitizier stations, and UV sanitization and covers at the valet.

The Ox is the second animal of the 12-year cycle which appears in the Chinese zodiac calendar. The Ox symbolizes diligence, dependability, strength, and determination. Having great patience and a desire to make progress, people born in the ox year can achieve their goals by consistent effort and gain recognition through their hard work. They always have a definite plan before taking any action. As a result, people that are of the ox zodiac sign often enjoy great success. 2021 is the Year of “Metal” Ox which begins February 12, 2021 and ends on January 31, 2022.

For a full list of offers please visit The Grove (thegrovela.com) and The Americana at Brand (americanaatbrand.com).

The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036. The Americana at Brand is located at 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210.