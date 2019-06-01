Travel, Trade and Consumer Roadshow Expo in Carson on August 3 and 4 features Fil-Am business and talent

THE City of Carson will be a bustling hub of activity when the Travel, Trade and Consumer (TTC) show comes to town on August 3 and 4. This exciting weekend brings a variety of attractions of Filipino interest, from products and services to talents and fashion.

The Southbay Pavilion will once again be the center of Filipino-American when Filipino products and businesses will be highlighted in this Trade Expo. On its second year, TTC has new attractions, along with the requisite business connection opportunities.

During TTC’s first year, the public got to see and feel new products from Pangasinan, innovative and eco-friendly car products, handicrafts, new food products and booming Filipino-owned service companies. Industries represented are real estate, banking, health and beauty, government recruitment agencies and others involved in helping small businesses.

Being presented in a mall, the expo is open to the public. Summer foot traffic of 16,500 on Saturdays and 14,000 on Sundays gives the exhibitors a chance to connect with consumers. Also present will be representatives that complete the process of importing goods from buyers, customs brokers, fulfillment and distribution.

Filipino-American Chambers of Commerce of South Bay and Greater Los Angeles, and others who are members of the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce shall be present to represent their own business, as well as orient those interested in joining a chamber and learning how involvement can help boost their bottom lines.

A dedicated Business-to-Business area (B2B) will run special presentations and informational talks for entrepreneurs. Admission is free. Topics ranging from customs compliance, marketing, and branding are on the roster. Come and ask your burning business questions from esteemed and experienced individuals such as EC Ferrer Customs Broker, among others.

Filipino American Community VIPs and City Officials are expected to cut the ribbon at the opening festivities, graced by the energetic and colorful Masskara Dancers from Bacolod City, who will herald in good fortune throughout the malls aisles with their lively music. These dancers started as contestants who won the local dance competition in Bacolod, to doing the Philippines proud by winning the World Dance Championship in Daegu, Korea.

The Atrium will be the site of One Global Talent, a highly anticipated Youth Singing Competition. Onstage auditions will be in preparation for the finals in October. Divisions by age, scheduling and mechanics will be announced soon. Prizes include an international plane ticket, among others.

The Atrium will also be converted into a runway to showcase fashion with Filipino-American designers and models.

TTC was conceptualized to foster economic growth by showcasing Filipino products and businesses, while generating interest and support from the general public. Interested exhibitors and sponsors can visit www.traveltradeconsumer.com.