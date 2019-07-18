Tri-Valley Repertory presents: ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

Fil-Am Romar De Claro plays lead role in this favorite family musical

THE Tri-Valley Repertory is proud to present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this July and August at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.

The play is an irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows the life of Joseph.

After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him Pharaoh’s righ-hand man and reunites him with his family.

Playing the role of Joseph is Filipino American professional actor Romar De Claro. Joining him in the cast are Kirsten Torkildson as Narrator, Robert Lopez as the Pharaoh, Douglas Drake as Jacob/Potiphar and Kelly Krauss Cooper as Mrs. Potiphar.

Others in cast are Max DeSantis, Madelynn Crimi, Jordan Smith, Rachelle King, Will Schubert, Veronica van Ammermaete, Jarom Nelson, Jenna Van Ommeren, Fr. Mark Wiesner, Jenny Hudson, Robby Abney, Jillian Abney, Ryan Ducker, Meghan Hornbacker, Matt Busbee, Michelle Roque, Julio Hernandez Jr., Hillary Huff, Dominic Lessa, Michelle Freschi, JD Cerruti, and Bridget Mayhew, plus others in the ensemble and kids chorus.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is directed by Todd Aragon, with Kelly Krauss Cooper as choreographer and Sierra Dee as musical director.

The show will run July 20, 27 and August 3 at 8 p.m., and July 21, 28, and August 3 at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, log on to www.trivalleyrep.org/shows/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat.