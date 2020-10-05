‘UNDISCOVERED X’: San Francisco’s popular Filipino night market moves online

“UNDISCOVERED X,” a two-day gathering of Filipino/a/x entrepreneurs, creatives and thought leaders will be mounted online from October 17-18.

With four virtual stages, four streaming hub cities, over 60 key guests and 50+ sponsor & vendor expo booths, “UNDISCOVERED X,” will showcase a range of Fil-Am stories, art, music, panel discussions and more.

The virtual event ultimately offers critical dialogue around the culture and complex identities of the diaspora and a much-needed space for connection and collaboration in the community, amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Fil-Am non-profit Kultivate Labs.

Also included in the event’s robust programming is “UNDSCVRD TALENT” a worldwide talent show, welcoming singers, musicians, and producers from all over the globe, to submit a video of their best original music performance. The winners will perform at Undiscovered X and get the chance to work with industry professionals from MyxTV.

Livestream partners will include major cities such as San Francisco (hosted by Kultivate Labs, Make it Mariko, and Creative Transit Agency), New York (DJ Getlive, Rise Radio, Fil Fam Collective, NextDayBetter), Los Angeles (HiFi Kitchen, SIPA, OneDown Media), and Manila (Kumu & She Talks Asia).

Guiding UNDISCOVERED X programming this year is the theme “Culture Connected.” Considering the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on BIPOC communities and businesses, as well as the global civil rights movement for black liberation, the team has considered critical questions around diasporic identity, community building, storytelling, cultural and economic support and allyship.

By leveraging the accessibility of digital platform Hopin, UNDISCOVERED X is virtually able to host and connect anyone with internet access across the globe. Attendees will be able to navigate the different stages and programs with ease and within the comfort of their homes. Select cities will also be able to enjoy Filipino Food Meal Kits, adding a more sensory touch to the UNDISCOVERED experience. Featured artists and guests include rapper Ruby Ibarra, singers Kiana V and Jeff Bernat, world-renowned DJ crew – Triple Threat DJs, and panels – Filipinos Changing the Media Game, Filipino Cultural Districts in the Diaspora, and more.

UNDISCOVERED SF is part of a multi-prong strategy to build a thriving, sustainable community of economic and cultural activity in the SOMA Pilipinas cultural district.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.undiscoveredsf.com.