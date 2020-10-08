WOCEE WIRED will define the next normal in the trade show industry this November

The digital era introduces us to a society who are always in the look-out for what’s coming-out next. In light of this rapid development, everyone has become more dependent on technology. That is why it is essential for businesses and consumers to be equipped with the latest innovations in the market. As the leading trade show organizers in the country, Worldbex Services International will now take us to the next normal as it launches a new platform where the tech and consumer electronics industry will get the most benefit.

This year, WOCEE is pivoting into the virtual realm through the first ever WOCEE WIRED. From November 18 to 22. WOCEE WIRED will provide an extended channel for brands to showcase their cutting edge technology products and services in consumer electronics, digital technology, systems solutions, ICT, and wireless technology. More than that, WOCEE WIRED will also harness B2B interactions between stakeholders as it helps companies convert connections through the platform. WOCEE WIRED will also bring some of WOCEE’s most anticipated activities online.

The online event seeks to find solutions and recommendations on how we can address the pressing issues and crisis we deal with today. In line with the ongoing global pandemic, it is important to build a strong community to continuously respond to the fasting changing world of tech and e-commerce. WOCEE WIRED aims to bring all parties virtually together for everyone to thrive and survive in the now normal all in one click.

For more information, call (02) 8656-92-39 or e-mail inquire@worldbexevents.com. Interested attendees can pre-register now at www.wocee.ph and follow @wocee on Facebook and Instagram.

