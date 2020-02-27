LVMPD K9 Section and Communications Bureau honored at Annual  Hidden Heroes Black & White Gala

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

Las Vegas, NV – On Friday, February 21, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation held its third annual Hidden Heroes Black & White Gala at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The event honored 16 LVMPD officers, 3 sergeants and 34 patrol dogs from the Department’s K9 Section, who are leaders in our city. “For the K9 Section, it means a lot to receive this honor tonight,” shared K9 Section Lieutenant Jeff Clark. “We cover the Valley 24/7/365 and last year responded to around 8000 calls for service. To be recognized for the work that my folks put in on a daily basis is very special, and we are all excited to be here.”

The event also recognized members of LVMPD Communications Bureau. While maintaining the highest standards of quality service, for our community and their colleagues, the Communications Bureau processes all requests for service quickly and efficiently, keeping public safety their goal. “This honor tonight is such an amazing opportunity to get recognized as a team,” said Communications Bureau Manager Christie Cullum. “A lot of times the things that we do go unnoticed or sight unseen, so this is very exciting for us.”

The special evening was enjoyed by more than 300 attendees, including Governor Steve Sisolak who shared his gratitude to those honored, their families and community supporters.

“The Hidden Heroes Black & White Gala is an outstanding platform to recognize law enforcement who we often don’t hear about, but who nonetheless play an integral role in the organization day-in and day-out,” said Tom Kovach, executive director of LVMPD Foundation. “Their commitment to the Las Vegas community and LVMPD is remarkable, and their efforts deserve to be recognized.”

The Hidden Heroes Black & White Gala was created by Nami Oneda, founder of The Gratitude Project, after she was inspired by the heroic actions of LVMPD on 1 October. Oneda created an opportunity for lesser known members of LVMPD to be recognized. Now in partnership with LVMPD Foundation, this event creates space for our heroes, who are not as visible to our community, as an opportunity for public gratitude.

Funds raised from the Hidden Heroes Black & White Gala directly support community safety programs, fundraising for the construction of the Reality Based Training Center in Southern Nevada and other LVMPD Foundation initiatives.

