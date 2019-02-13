A star is born: Fil-Am R&B sensation H.E.R. wins 2 Grammys

Rising R&B star H.E.R. had a successful night at the 61st Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, nabbing two golden gramophones: Best R&B Album for her EP “H.E.R” and Best R&B Performance for “Best Part” with Daniel Caesar.
“So first thing I wanna say is this is unbelievable and second, it’s not even an album. It’s an EP!” the 21-year-old artist said in her acceptance speech after winning Best R&B Album.
“I’m speechless right now. I’m holding back tears,” the first-time nominee and winner said.
H.E.R. was also nominated for Album of the Year (for compilation album, “H.E.R”), Best New Artist, and Best R&B Song (for “Focus”).
View this post on Instagram
HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!! NO WORDS!!!!!!! the moment i shared with my family when they made the announcement, was so special. Thank you to everyone who has been there since day one! And all my amazing fans that continue to come to my shows and put people on to my music. Mom, dad, Lil sis, i do this for you!!!!!! Thank you @recordingacademy also @bts.bighitofficial I LOVE YOU, THAT WAS SO SPECIAL!!!!!
Wearing her signature dark sunglasses paired with a vibrant fluorescent yellow ensemble, the half-Filipina and half-Black Bay Area native (real name Gabriella “Gabi” Wilson) seemed at home on the Grammy stage. She also took to the stage as a performer, delivering a soulful rendition of “Hard Place” from her now-award-winning EP.
As previously reported in the Asian Journal, the talented H.E.R. (which stands for Having Everything Revealed) has had a busy last few months and is on track to become a mainstay in R&B.
In April, she will perform both Sundays of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and is currently working on a debut album.
“It feels like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be,” H.E.R. told the Recording Academy. “It’s so easy to question your art, even to question what you’re doing, to question the path that you’re on. But this is such confirmation to me. It just feels amazing. It feels like I found my objective and I’m fulfilling it. I’m so blessed.”
H.E.R. wasn’t the only Fil-Am to win a Grammy on Sunday. Filipino-American record producer and songwriter !llmind (real name Ramon Ibanga, Jr.) won Best Urban Contemporary Album for his work on Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s collaboration album “Everything is Love.”
View this post on Instagram
Woke up to my first Grammy win 🏆 It’s all still sinking in for me. I’m just so thankful for all of the people in my life who truly believe in me. To me, this doesn’t make me better than anyone else. All it does is prove that when you never EVER give up on something you truly feel in your heart, things will eventually manifest. I’m still here because I keep going like I’m still that kid in my moms basement f*cking around with MTV Music Generator on PlayStation. At the end of the day I’m here to have fun, create music, engage with my community, and hopefully… somewhere along those lines… I inspire at least ONE person. Because empowering 1 person means what I’m doing is working and that’s enough for me. 🥂 #BlapGod
“Woke up to my first Grammy win,” the Brooklyn-based producer wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m just so thankful for all the people in my life who truly believe in me. To me, this doesn’t make me better than anyone else. All it does is prove that when you never EVER give up on something you truly feel in your heart, things will eventually manifest.”