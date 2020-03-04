ABS-CBN actress Kim Chiu safe after van shooting

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

Filipina actress Kim Chiu confirmed she is safe after her van was shot at by two unidentified gunmen aboard a motorcycle in Quezon City on Wednesday morning, March 4.

“Yes I am safe po. I’m ok and my P.A. And my driver as well. Papa Jesus protected us,” Chiu posted on her Instagram page.

According to Chiu’s driver Wilfred Taperla, Chiu was on her way to the taping of her television series “Love Thy Woman” when two suspects riding a motorcycle fired six gunshots at their van along Katipunan Avenue corner C.P. Garcia Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chiu recalled the incident, saying she was asleep when she heard the gunshots.

“I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head is laying. I was thinking that it’s a good thing I was lying down. What if I was awake and continued reading my script? I was so scared, I don’t know what to feel right now,” she said.

The actress also said that she doesn’t know the possible motive behind the attack.

“I don’t understand what happened. Maybe it was a case of mistaken identity? Maybe someone did it as a joke? I don’t have enemies,” Chiu noted.

“Whoever did this, God will take care of the two of you. I wish you looked at my plate number first before you fired at my vehicle. But at the end of the day, I just think that none of us was hurt,” she added.