ABS-CBN launches new, rebranded myx with more shows, expanded digital distribution

Filipino media platform myx will be rebranded with new shows to reach the next generation of Fil-Am audiences, ABS-CBN Global announced today, November 5.

myx has been a trusted and established channel among young music-loving Filipinos since 2007 and this relaunch positions it as the go-to for trendsetting content which now includes entertainment, lifestyle, and cultural commentary. The brand aims to portray what makes its audience uniquely and unapologetically Filipino American across multiple platforms.

“We’re thrilled to bring exciting new content and digital experiences to the nearly 5 million Filipinos in North America who demand premium, quality entertainment,” said Olivia De Jesus, COO of ABS CBN Global. “myx allows us to be more innovative as a company and to serve the discerning needs of our audience more immediately. Wherever they are, we will be too.”

myx’s programming includes shows that represent the entertainment needs of Filipino Americans: TAYO News: TAYO is the new digital news brand powered by ABS-CBN International. It presents fresh and uplifting storytelling aimed for young viewers and features celebrities such as Darren Criss, Jo Koy, H.E.R, Bruno Mars, and more.

The Crossover: ​The Crossover highlights the journey of popular artists crossing over to new, international markets for the first time like Inigo Pascual, Kiana V., KZ Tandingan, Moira Dela Torre and more.

Filgrimage: ​Take a journey to the Filipino motherland with a group of Filipino American college students on a mission to build and uplift the Filipino nation together as one family. It is a trip that provides new discoveries about themselves, the human spirit, and the culture of the beautiful land of their ancestors.

My Motto: ​My Motto takes viewers behind the scenes to discover the mottos in life of doers, go-getters, trendsetters and artists. The show features influencers and entrepreneurs such as artist Saweetie, restaurateur Patrice Cleary (Purple Patch DC), boxer Brian “The Hawaiian Punch” Viloria, Jay-Z’s former tour DJ Neil Armstrong & more.

myxTAPE: myxTAPE allows viewers to experience their favorite artists in concert LIVE or virtually as they perform their hits, new music and favorite covers across the globe. Past performers at myx events include Manila Killa, P-Lo, Ruby Ibarra, AJ Rafael, Gabe Bondoc, Apl.de.ap ft. J Rey Soul and many more. ABS-CBN Global has had incredible success distributing Philippine content worldwide with its flagship channel TFC which has a viewer base of over ​4 million worldwide​. ABS-CBN content is also seen worldwide through its YouTube channel with ​30 million subscribers and is the second-largest channel in Asia. The rebranding of myx reinforces their dedication and investment to the nearly 5 million Filipinos in North America, which includes ​Kollective Hustle launching later this month, their co-production of Sony Pictures' narrative feature film, ​Yellow Rose​, which released in theaters in early October, ​the international music marketing of artists like Kiana V. & Inigo Pascual, and a partnership with Tremendous Communications, a leader in Asian American entertainment marketing. "Asian Americans lead in digital content consumption in the United States and over index in streaming service subscriptions," says Jeremiah Abraham, Founder and CEO of Tremendous Communications. "Given that Filipinos are the third-largest Asian American population and growing, ABS-CBN Global is strategically positioned to be at the forefront of this important and influential consumer group." The complete programming and distribution lineup can be found on myx's newly launched website: http://myx.global/