Acclaimed Fil-Am drama ‘Yellow Rose’ now available to watch on demand

FILIPINO American musical drama “Yellow Rose” is now available to purchase or rent as video-on-demand (VOD) on several platforms.

“Yellow Rose,” directed Filipina American Diane Paragas, is a story about an undocumented Filipina teenager named Rose (Eva Noblezada) from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while facing the threat of deportation.

Tony Award nominee Nobelzada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) makes her feature film debut alongside Tony Award Winner Lea Salonga (“Once on this Island,” “Miss Saigon”), Princess Punzalan (“Mula Sa Puso”), Dale Watson (“Friday Night Lights”), Gustavo Gomez (“The Walking Dead”), Libby Villari (“Boyhood”), and Liam Booth (“Ghosts Never Sleep”).

“’Yellow Rose’ has been a labor of passion for over 15 years and I’m thrilled that we can now share this very relevant story with the world,” Paragas said in a previous interview with the Asian Journal. “We have the added honor of representing the real experiences of Filipino Americans, Asian Americans, and all immigrants seeking a better life in America.”

The film also features original songs developed for the film, written and composed by Watson, Paragas, Noblezada, and Thia Megia. The soundtrack is available on music streaming platforms.

In 2019, “Yellow Rose” bagged 13 film festival jury and audience awards, including the Special Jury Award – Best Narrative Feature at the Asian American International Film Festival, and the Grand Jury Prize – Best Narrative Feature and Best Breakout Performance for Eva Noblezada at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. It made its theatrical release on October 9 of this year after being acquired by Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions.

You can buy or rent “Yellow Rose” on iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, and FandangoNOW. It is not yet available on online streaming platforms such as Netflix or Hulu.

The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on January 5, 2021.