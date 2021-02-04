Actor Darren Criss joins ‘The Voice’

FILIPINO American actor Darren Criss has been revealed to join the upcoming 20th season of “The Voice,” premiering on March 1.

NBC on Monday, February 1, announced that Criss will be one of this season’s Battle Advisors, picked by Coach Nick Jonas.

Criss took to Instagram to express his thanks for being Jonas’ choice.

“I know I joke a lot about being a bonus Jonas. But I guess if you joke enough about something, dreams… come… true? That’s the saying, right?” he said Monday.

“Fo REAL tho, thank you @nickjonas for inviting me as your battle advisor this season on @nbcthevoice !!! #TeamNick #SorryKevin #SorryJoe,” he added.

Along with Criss, the Battle Advisors for the latest season are Luis Fonsi for Team Kelly, Brandy for Team Legend, and Dan + Shay for Team Blake.

Criss was born to a Cebuana mother and American father.

His notable roles include Blaine Anderson in the American musical comedy-drama television series “Glee” and Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” for which he received Emmy, Screen Actors Guild (SAG), and Golden Globe awards.