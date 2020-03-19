Actress Vanessa Hudgens under fire for coronavirus remarks

Actress Vanessa Hudgens, who is part Filipina, came under fire after making dismissive remarks about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a live video on Instagram.

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” said the High School Musical star on Monday, March 16.

The video stirred outrage among her fans and haters on various social media platforms, accusing her of not taking the pandemic seriously.

One Twitter user said, “What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you.”

“Seven million followers. If only 1% of them go out and ‘live their best lives’ because hey, ‘death is inevitable,’ that’s 70,000 vectors of disease that can infect elders, grandparents, and the immunocompromised. This is irresponsible, selfish, and callous,” another netizen said.

Hudgens took to Instagram again on Tuesday to comment on the backlash she was receiving about her remarks.

“I realize today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she said.

She added, “It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too – in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I’m home. So stay inside, y’all.”

Later, she went on Twitter to release an apology, noting how the fiasco was a huge wake-up call for her.

“I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” she wrote.

“This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time,” she added.