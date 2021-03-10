Bruno Mars debuts new song with Anderson .Paak

GRAMMY Award winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have joined forces under the moniker Silk Sonic to debut the smooth-sounding new single, “Leave the Door Open.”

The song was released on Friday, March 5, along with an intro track featuring “special guest host” Bootsy Collins — both of which will be included in the forthcoming album “An Evening With Silk Sonic.”

“Even though the classic R&B sound the pair evokes is a decade older than they are, both the song and the arrangement are pitch-perfect, with swooning strings, honeyed backing vocals and even a glockenspiel — think Delfonics, the Chi-Lites and basically everything on the Philadelphia International label,” Variety said of the song.

“Leave the Door Open” was produced by Mars and D’Mile, and written by Mars, .Paak, D’Mile and Brody Brown.

Mars and .Paak announced their collaborative effort last week.

“We made an album!! Y’all get the first song next Friday 3/5!! Rocket emojis and all that!!!” .Paak wrote on his Instagram.

For his part, Mars said: “We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday.”

But this isn’t the first time Mars and Paak have worked together.

In 2017, they toured extensively together, with .Paak serving as the supporting act on the European leg of Mars’ “24k Magic” world tour.

Mars hasn’t released another album since 2016’s “24K Magic,” which earned him six Grammy Awards including the coveted Album of the Year. His wins marked the first time a Filipino-American has won multiple accolades in the major categories at the Grammy Awards.

.Paak’s 2019 album “Ventura” won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best R&B Album, marking his first-ever win in an album category.