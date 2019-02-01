Chenza Puno gives tribute to her father Rico J. Puno in the upcoming concert “The Way We Were”

February 22,2019 Friday will be an unforgettable evening as it marks the much anticipated first tribute concert to the Total Entertainer Rico J. Puno since his passing last October 30,2018.

Rico’s youngest daughter 17 yr old Chenza Puno is set to headline this heartfelt tribute concert together with special guests her sister the beautiful and talented Dorica Puno-Ariosa, Philippine pride who’s original songs are featured on iHeart radio, awarded by the Malibu Music Awards,singer songwriter Malou Toler, acoustic folkrock singer Mon Concepcion and Chenza’s music mentor Singer/Songwriter, Beverly Hills legend Piano Man David B. Graham. Opening the show will be a special auction and a performance by America’s Got Talent finalists and multi-awarded magicians Cecile and Mighty. Sound engineered by A8 Creatives DJ Aljess.

This tribute is Chenza Puno’s very first project as a concert producer. (RCP Entertainment) Chenza wishes to continue her father’s legacy through her music. She is a singer songwriter and has been singing for big crowds since the age of 4. You may check out Chenza’s official website www.chenzamusic.com

Celebrate and reminisce the timeless songs of the soul music pioneer of the Philippines, OPM legend who gave his heart and soul for over 40yrs to making people happy through his music.

Don’t miss it- “The Way We Were” A Tribute Concert for the Total Entertainer Rico J. Puno February 22nd Friday

6:30PM Hoover Auditorium 651 Glenwood rd. Glendale CA 91202. For tickets call (949) 287-8143 or visit Eventbrite.com.