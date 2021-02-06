‘Cinderella’ starring Brandy, Fil-Am actor Paolo Montalban to stream on Disney+

BELOVED classic “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” starring Brandy, Whitney Houston, and Filipino American actor Paolo Montalban will finally be available to stream on Disney+ starting February 12.

Disney+ on Thursday, February 4, announced the launch of the musical on its streaming service.

“Anything is possible Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella arrives February 12 to #DisneyPlus. #Cinderella1997,” it said in a tweet.

The 1997 made-for-television version of “Cinderella” starred R&B singer and actress Brandy Norwood as the title princess, the late Whitney Houston as Fairy Godmother, actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg as the Queen, and Montalban as Prince Charming.

Directed by Robert Iscove, the musical featured an iconic soundtrack which included Rodgers & Hammerstein’s original songs “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night,” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” among others.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” premiered on November 2nd, 1997 to sixty million viewers during “The Wonderful World of Disney” on ABC. It was celebrated for its diverse representation and musical numbers, earning seven Emmy Award nominations in 1998.

A Filipino netizen recently took to Twitter to celebrate the addition of the musical on Disney+, hailing its colorblind casting for including an actor of Filipino descent.

“Yes, Cinderella is absolutely iconic because of Brandy and Whitney — but Paolo Montalban was one of the first times I saw a Filipino person on screen. Huge,” the tweet read.

Montalban was born to Filipino parents in Manila, Philippines before his family moved to the United States when he was a year old.

Following “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” he appeared on Broadway in “The King and I,” “Pacific Overtures,” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” His TV credits include “Mortal Kombat: Conquest,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Madam Secretary,” and “The Blacklist.”

In 2020, he starred in the musical “The Girl Who Left Home” by Mallorie Ortega, which tells the story of a Filpina American who’s forced to choose between saving her family restaurant from getting shut down, or continuing to pursue her life’s dream.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will join the “Celebrate Black Stories” collection on Disney+, alongside “Soul,” “Black Is King,” “Black Panther,” “Hidden Figures” and more titles.