Claudia Conway gets eliminated on ‘American Idol’

CLAUDIA Conway’s ‘American Idol’ journey has come to an end.

The 16-year-old daughter of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Filipino American conservative lawyer George Conway was voted off the show on Monday night, March 22.

During the episode, the contestants who made it through the first solo round of Hollywood Week were paired off by AI judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Conway was paired with 17-year-old Hannah Everhart, who was “scared” when she learned who her partner was.

“That is not what I was expecting. Who did this? Everybody was laughing, but it wasn’t funny. It was not funny. I was scared,” admitted Everhart.

“She’s apparently TikTok famous,” she added, referring to Conway who made headlines last year for her viral TikToks criticizing her mother’s job and former President Donald Trump. “But I didn’t know that because I don’t stay on TikTok.”

The pair initially struggled to work together, with Everhart leaving the practice area rather than facing Conway.

“You know, watching all the other pairs working together, collaborating — it’s kind of frustrating me,” Conway told the cameras while trying to find her duet partner.

“I’m here to win. I’m here to do the best that I can, and I’m here to collaborate with my partner, but there’s no partner to collaborate with,” she added.

Eventually, Conway and Everhart managed to set aside their differences and work together. On stage, they performed a rendition of “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles.

However, the judges were not impressed, criticizing the pair for harmonizing too much and not showing off their individual talents.

“I appreciate you both made a conscious choice to work together. You guys were flowing together and harmonizing and that was great, but you didn’t carve out enough individual time,” noted Perry.

In the end, Everhart managed to make it to the next round, unlike Conway, who was eliminated.

“Claudia, you’re just coming to life. I can see it in you. You’re taking control of your life. I applaud you for that,” Perry said. “Claudia, this is going to be the end of the American Idol journey for right now. I hope you learned a lot and come and see us again.”

Conway congratulated her partner for getting through, saying Everhart “deserves it more than anything.”

“I’m gonna be cheering for you. You could win this thing,” she added.

Meanwhile, Everhart got emotional while bidding Conway goodbye.

“It has been wonderful working with you,” she said. “I really appreciate your support.

You’re a really wonderful person. I wish you the best of luck with whatever route you take.”

“American Idol” airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.