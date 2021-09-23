[COLUMN] Gerald in Austria, Angelica in Mexico: PH stars out and about

GERALD Anderson, one of the most handsome male stars in the Philippines, is in Austria right now filming his latest project.

According to a story on PEP.ph, the Kapamilya actor is in the European nation known for The Alps, classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, skiing and foods/products like Red Bull, Wiener Schnitzel and Sachertorte.

Anderson is accompanied by his dad Gerald Randy, personal assistant Jalal Laidan and good friend Fred Payawan (a former Pinoy Big Brother housemate), per the article.

On his free days, Gerald can be seen touring the country’s scenic spots, including The Belvedere, The Schonbrunn Palace and the House of Habsburg. The actor has been uploading pictures of his sightseeing trips with his dad around Austria.

Gerald’s last movie was 2019’s “Between Maybes” where he co-starred with Julia Barretto, who is his current girlfriend.

Recently, the actor was pictured with girlfriend Julia as she was given the rank auxiliary ensign of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary’s K9 Squadron. The oath-taking ceremony saw Julia pledge to actively support the initiatives of the unit toward the delivery of humble and compassionate service to the Filipino people.

* * *

Meanwhile, actress/model/TV host/comedienne Angelica Panganiban is in Mexico taking a much-needed break.

The Kapamilya actress set Instagram on fire with her photos as she enjoyed her trip to Isla Mujeres with her relatives whichincluded cousins Abigail and Alyanna Aquino, according to PEP.ph. Her photos include a selfie and a photo of the actress in a bikini.

Angelica’s celebrity friends all had great reactions to her photo as she rocked her beach outfit.

Kim Chiu praised the actress, saying, “Sexy naman yern!!!!!!! [four smiling face with heart eyes emojis]”

Agot Isidro, for her part, wrote: “Aaaay, iba ang entry [three clap emojis] mishooooo po!”

TV and film director Andoy Ranay commented: “That’s my gurl! [girl emoji, clap emoji]”

Others who agreed on how good Angelica looked in her white and blue gingham bikini were Camille Prats, Isabel Oli-Prats, Antonette Jadaone and Cholo Barretto.

* * *

Christian Bables is taking on another gay role in a Joel Lamangan film entitled “Bekis On The Run.”

It was in 2016 when Christian took on the trans-woman character in the film “Die Beautiful.” He won three best supporting actor trophies for that role from the Metro Manila Film Festival, Gawad Urian and Luna Awards.

In “Bekis On The Run,” Christian is said to have locked lips with one of his co-stars, Sean de Guzman. The actors did not make a big deal out of the scene, which was not in the original script, but was inserted by the director on the spot, according to an article in the Philippine Star.

“When you’re already into the shoes of the character you are portraying, wherever the director steers the ship, you will be able to do what is demanded. You will be ready all the time… you’re in character already. It would not be too hard to do whatever is asked of you,” Christian was quoted as saying.

Christian knows that the LGBTQ community faces a constant struggle, especially with discrimination.

“It’s hard to be a part of the gay community,” Christian observed.

“We just have to be constantly careful about the way we treat them. They are all good at what they do. Most of the gays I now, they always exhibit their full potential and creativity in what they can really do. That, for me, is really admirable,” the actor continued.

He is thankful that his exposure to his gay friends gave him the knowledge to essay his role in “Die Beautiful.”

“When I did ‘Die Beautiful,’ my reference was my gay friends whom I knew even before I joined showbiz. It was them who I asked advice from and to teach me how to do things correctly. I have nothing against them even before,” Christian related.

During the pandemic, Christian is glad that he has been getting projects. He has learned how to adapat to the new normal.

“That’s my benefit as an artist in this pandemic. I became more ready as an artist. I’m ready to show the truth in the projects that I’m doing. I’m very thankful to Viva and other film outfits that trust me with their projects, even in this pandemic,” he stated.

He has also learned how to maintain a positive attitude whatever situation he finds himself in.

“I always try my best to see the good in every situation,” Christian explained. “The world is chaotic, so dapat always happy lang tayo.”