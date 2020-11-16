EXTENDED LOOK: Josh and Blue invite Lola over for bibingka in upcoming episode of ‘Blue’s Clues & You’

A visit from Lola, mano po, baking bibingka, hearing ‘masarap’ — mainstream America will get a glimpse of Filipino culture in an upcoming episode of ‘Blue’s Clues & You!’

Josh Dela Cruz, the Fil-Am host of the iconic kid’s series, will introduce viewers to his lola (played by Filipina-Canadian veteran actress and singer Carolyn Fe) in an episode entitled “Blue’s Big Baking Show” set to air on Nickelodeon on Friday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT).

“I can’t wait for families to get to know her and to learn a little bit about Filipino culture in the episode and see the similarities, not just between Asians, but also within their culture about…how they interact with their grandmother, and how they feel about their grandmother. I love her to death,” Dela Cruz previously told the Asian Journal.

Josh and Blue spend the day making bibingka, a sweet coconut rice cake dessert that is especially eaten during the holiday season, in preparation for Lola‘s visit.

EXTENDED LOOK: Josh introduces his Lola on new episode of “Blue’s Clues & You!” from Asian Journal on Vimeo.

In a teaser clip, “Oh Joshy” is heard off-screen as Josh asks, “Who could that be?” The children’s voices say, “Lola!”

Josh welcomes Fe into the house and says, “it’s my Lola!” as he does the mano po, a gesture of respect to elders.

Fe — donning an all-blue outfit and a scarf that matches Josh’s striped shirt — waves to the audience and asks, “Is that bibingka I smell?”

“It is and it’s finally ready. We made it for you,” Josh responds as they move into the kitchen.

The blue CGI pup brings out four slices of the dessert — including one for ‘you,’ the viewer — as she makes a barking sound that sounds like “bibingka.”

“Blue, Josh, this bibingka is masarap (delicious). It is sweet and delicious!”Fe says. “I love this bibingka.”

The episode is part of the first-ever “Blue’s Clues & You” ‘Blue Friday’ dedicated to celebrating families. Nickelodeon will make a donation to nonprofit organization Baby2Baby to help provide basic necessities to kids and families in need.

Another holiday-themed episode, “Blue’s Night Before Christmas,” premieres on Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) featuring Josh’s “cousins” Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton). In the episode directed by Burns, Josh and Blue play Blue’s Clues to figure out what Blue wants for Christmas, decorate with Steve, help Joe wrap presents, and celebrate a night full of holiday traditions.

Christina M. Oriel Christina M. Oriel is the Managing Editor of the Asian Journal Weekly Newspapers.