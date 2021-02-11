‘Fight for You’ by H.E.R. makes it to Oscars 2021 shortlist

“FIGHT For You” by R&B artist H.E.R. has made it in this year’s Oscar Original Song shortlist.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, February 9, released its shortlists for the 2021 Oscars in nine categories — documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short film, live-action short film, and visual effects.

H.E.R.’s “Fight For You,” from the film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” was one of the 15 songs to advance in the original song category out of 105 eligible songs.

The shortlisted songs were selected by the Academy’s 376-member music branch. Voting for the final five in each category will take place between March 5 and 10, with nominees to be announced on March 15.

The winners will then be announced during the Oscar ceremony scheduled on April 25.

Last week, “Fight For You” received a Golden Globes nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, was born in Vallejo, California to a Filipina mother and an African American father.

She rose to fame in 2009 after participating in Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing.” At the age of 14, she signed to RCA Records and released the single “Something to Prove” under her real name in 2014.

In 2016, she debuted under the H.E.R. persona with her debut EP “H.E.R. Volume 1.”

She then released other EPs “H.E.R. Volume 2” and “The B Sides” in 2017 before releasing her first compilation album “H.E.R.” which consisted of tracks from the singer’s first two EPs plus six additional songs.

In 2018, she released “I Used to Know Her: The Prelude” and “I Used to Know Her: Part 2.”H.E.R. received five nominations at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019, winning Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. The year after, she received three nominations: Song of the Year (“I Can’t Breathe”), and two for Best R&B Song (“Better Than I Imagine” and “Slow Down”).