Fil-Am actor Alec Mapa to join new ABC comedy series

FILIPINO American actor Alec Mapa will star alongside Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer in ABC’s newest multi-cam comedy series.

The untitled series from “Modern Family” co-creator Chris Lloyd and executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran centers on three men who were roommates in their 20s until their egos drove them apart, according to Variety.

The trio come together decades later in pursuit of the lives they’ve dreamt of Mapa will play as Andre, an empathetic gay man who will help ease tensions between Channing (Baldwin) and London (Grammer) “while also seeking a romantic and professional success that have so far eluded him,” Variety reported.

Mapa, born to Filipino parents, was raised in San Francisco. He is known for starring in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of “M. Butterfly.”

He has appeared in various shows and films like “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan,” “Switched At Birth,” “Devious Maids,” “Ugly Betty,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Friends,” “Alias,” and “Half & Half.” He is currently starring in the HBO Max-DC series “Doom Patrol.”

Lloyd and Chandrasekaran will executive produce the ABC comedy series with Baldwin, Grammer, Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio behind the project.