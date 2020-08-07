Fil-Am actor Jon Jon Briones stars in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix drama, ‘Ratched’

The new horror show from Hollywood powerhouse Ryan Murphy follows the origins of the iconic screen villain Nurse Ratched

As Hollywood and the entertainment industry embark on the long-awaited journey toward inclusion and diversity, there’s one Filipino American who continues to lead the way for the culture.

Stage and screen actor Jon Jon Briones will be co-starring in the highly-anticipated new Ryan Murphy (“Glee,” “American Horror Story”) vehicle called “Ratched,” which drops on Netflix on Sept. 18.

“Ratched” follows the origin story of Nurse Ratched, the legendary villain of Ken Kesey’s novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and the iconic 1975 film adaptation.

Briones, 55, will play Dr. Richard Hanover, an unhinged doctor who works alongside Ratched in a hospital during post-WWII America. The trailer for the psychological horror mini-series was released on Tuesday, Aug. 4 and promises a glamorous, macabre horror signature of Murphy’s storytelling.

According to a press release, “Ratched” “will follow Ratched’s journey and evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster. The series will track her murderous progression through the mental health care system.”

Joining Briones is fellow Murphy regular Sarah Paulson, who will play the titular Nurse Ratched, as well as other renowned actors such as Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Don Cheadle and Judy Davis.

Briones’ casting in “Ratched” is a pivotal moment for Filipinos in prestige television.

Briones previously co-starred on the critically-acclaimed second season of FX and Murphy’s “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” as Modesto Cunanan, the father of Versace’s murderer Andrew Cunanan (played by fellow Filipino American actor Darren Criss, who won a Golden Globe for his performance).

A stage actor originally, Briones starred in the original West End production of “Miss Saigon” in 1989, playing multiple roles throughout the years including the Engineer. As a mainstay on Broadway and the global theatre community, Briones has also advocated for the inclusion and visibility of Asian Pacific American actors

“Ratched” will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 18.