Fil-Am actor Nico Santos receives 2020 Critics Choice nomination

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ breakout star nominated for his acclaimed performance on NBC’s ‘Superstore’

For the second year in a row, Filipino American actor Nico Santos is nominated for a Critics Choice Award (CCA) for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the NBC sitcom “Superstore,” the Broadcast Film Critics Association announced on Sunday, December 8.

Santos, 40, plays the opportunistic sales associate of the fictional superstore Cloud 9 named Mateo Liwanag. The Manila-born actor made waves last year when he co-starred as Oliver T’sien in the blockbuster hit “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“Apologies to my neighbor for screaming too loud when I heard the news and THANK YOU @CriticsChoice!” Santos wrote on Twitter in response to his nomination.

Santos was nominated for the same award at the 2019 CCAs but lost to Barry’s Henry Winkler.

“This has been a truly great year for television and movies,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “In every genre, from every viewpoint and distribution platform, brilliant storytellers are challenging and delighting us.”

The Critics Choice Awards will air on The CW on Sunday, January 12.