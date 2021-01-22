Fil-Am actress Ginger Gonzaga to star in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ series

FILIPINA American actress Ginger Gonzaga has been casted in the upcoming “She-Hulk” Marvel series for Disney+.

“She-Hulk” is a series that centers on Jennifer Walters, an attorney who has similar powers to her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk. She will be played by actress Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”).

Meanwhile, Gonzaga will play the role of Walters’ best friend.

Actor Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk, while Tim Roth will reprise his Hulk character of The Abomination.

The series will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao leading the writing for the series.

Gonzaga on Wednesday, January 20, took to social media to express her excitement in joining the cast of “She-Hulk.”

“I’m beyond excited to join #Shehulk! We will be directed by #KatCairo! @ChairmanGao is gifting us her hilarious writing & I get to run amok w/ the insanely talented #tatianamaslaney. Thanks @Marvel & @disneyplus 4 your support & having me in the fam! Get ready! It’s AWESOME!” the Fil-Am actress said in a tweet.

Gonzaga, born to a Dutch mother and Filipino father, previously starred in Showtime’s “Kidding,” alongside Jim Carrey as well as the stand-up comedy-drama series “I’m Dying Up Here,” of which Carrey served as the executive producer.

Gonzaga was a series regular on ABC’s “Mixology” and TBS’ “Wrecked,” and was the host and writer of Hulu’s comedic daily pop culture recap show “The Morning After.” She had also been on HBO’s “Togetherness” and Hulu’s “Chance.”