Fil-Am breaker wins Red Bull BC One World competition

FILIPINA American Logistx is the first B-Girl from the United States to be crowned champion at the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final.

The breaking tournament invited 16 B-Girls and B-Boys to compete at the world final on Saturday, November 6, at Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland.

Logistx dominated in the B-Girl event, defeating Yell from South Korea, Japan’s Ayumi, and Russians Nadia and Vavi.

At the age of 18, the Fil-Am breaker became the youngest B-Girl to win the Red Bull BC One title.

“I’ve definitely dreamed about winning this belt many times, but what means the most to me from this experience isn’t the belt. It isn’t even the title. It’s deeper for me,” Logistx said after claiming the title.

“I wanted to win, because if I did, I knew that whatever I have to say, people are going to listen to me. What I want to say first is that everyone is capable of winning, because I lost and I had to come back from that,” she added.

In the B-Boy event, Amir of Kazakhstan secured the title, beating Flea Rock of the U.S. and Canadian Phil Wizard.

The Red Bull BC One World Final, for the first time ever, featured a top 16 B-Girl line-up.

Logistx, whose real name is Logan Edra, was born and raised in California.

She started breaking in 2011 in San Diego after watching a youth breaking class taught by a B-girl.

Logistx got her B-Girl name from her father. Her first mentors were B-Girl Val Pal, B-Boy Villn, and B-Boy Mpact.

She has competed in various tournaments, winning the 2018 Silverback Open B-Girl solo competition and the junior breaking Seven to Smoke battle at the 2019 Radikal Forze Jam. She also joined and won season 2 of NBC’s World Of Dance with The Lab.

Logistx also performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019.

Currently, she is a member of the crews Underground Flow, BreakinMIA, and Red Bull BC One All Stars.

