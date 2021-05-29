Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy to star in ABC sitcom ‘Josep’

FILIPINO American stand-up comedian Jo Koy is set to star in and executive produce an upcoming sitcom for U.S. media network ABC.

“Josep” is described as a “single-camera sitcom based on the life of a hardworking Filipino American nurse” as he “navigates dating, fatherhood and his mother moving in with him.”

Variety reported that the show will be written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Joe, as well as Michael Golamco, Randall Park, and Hieu Ho under Imminent Collision. Joe Meloche, Jake Kasdan, and Melvin Mar will also executive produce for The Detective Agency.

In an Instagram post, Koy expressed his excitement about the project by uploading a screenshot of an article by The Hollywood Reporter published on May 27.

“Excited to show you all what we’re working on over at @abcnetwork,” he wrote Thursday, May 27.

Jo Koy, whose birth name is Joseph Glenn Hubert, first took the stage in Las Vegas in 1989 and has been working as a stand-up comedian ever since.

He has several Netflix comedy specials under his belt — “Comin’ in Hot,” “Live from Seattle,” and “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” which was shot in the Philippines.

He will also executive produce family comedy “Easter Sunday,” which will be based on his stand-up comedy and life experiences and is set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, as previously reported by the Asian Journal. Fil-Am talent from Lou Diamond Phillips to Eva Noblezada have signed onto the project.

Earlier this week, he acknowledged his mural painted on the floor of a basketball court in the Philippines.

“I teared up when I saw that they painted this mural of me in the Philippines. This is why I love my people so much,” he wrote on social media.

“I will rep my culture proud and let the world know just how beautiful my country is. Mahal ko kayong lahat,” he added.

Koy is repped by Arsonhouse Entertainment, CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.