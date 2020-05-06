Fil-Am Francisco Martin makes it to ‘American Idol’ Top 11

FILIPINO American singer Francisco Martin on Sunday, May 3, made it to the Top 11 of “American Idol” Season 18, earning a spot after his rendition of James Arthur’s “Falling Like The Stars.”

He took to Instagram to express his gratitude for everyone who supported him.

“I just made top 10 and I feel speechless to be honest. I actually didn’t think I was gonna make it. I was super scared at the end. I was shaking, my legs were quivering. I am just super grateful,” he said.

“Thank you guys for voting for me, for voting me in. I am just super grateful. I can’t talk right now. I am still in awe. Thank you guys so much,” Martin added.

Martin, who sang from home due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, brought judge Katy Perry to tears.

“When you sang those lines about having four kids and then one on each knee, I was like — yeah sure it was hormones, but it was believability too. It was real believability and I felt it,” she said.

Judge Luke Bryan, meanwhile, described Martin as “a diamond in the rough.”

“You really know how to get all the emotions out of a song. If I was a little more hormonal, I’d be crying right now,” he said.

On the other hand, judge Lionel Richie commended Martin’s confidence.

“Halfway through that song, I just saw you fly out of that nervousness and give us exactly what you’re all about which is true talent,” he noted.

Martin is currently vying for a spot in the top 7 of “American Idol” Season 18.