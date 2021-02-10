Fil-Am influencer Bretman Rock cooks igado, Pinoy spaghetti in premiere episode of MTV reality show

FILIPINO American internet star Bretman Rock is giving fans a closer look at his life — and sharing bits of Pinoy culture along the way — with a new MTV reality show.

The first episode of “Following Bretman Rock,” which premiered on Monday, February 8, shows Bretman — along with his cousin-assistant Miss Kay, childhood friend Larry, and sister Princess — temporarily moving into a beach house while his dream mansion undergoes renovations.

On how Miss Kay became Bretman’s assistant, she shared: “[It was] me traveling around the world for him and I noticed my bank account was going negative and I’m just like: Bret, next time you want me to come, you gotta pay me.”

Meanwhile, Larry shared that he has been friends with Bretman since their grade school years.

“Don’t tell him I said this, but I’m so proud of him as a best friend,” he said.

“I’m not friends with Bret because of his money. I was friends with him when he was still broke, but moving into this beach house got me so excited,” he added.

The episode also featured all of them going on a horse-riding excursion as well as Bretman preparing Filipino-style spaghetti and the Ilocano dish igado, which is a type of pork and liver stew.

“My mom is the best cook in the world. I cannot eat other Filipino food that is not my mom’s,” he said, adding, “If I have to cook my mom’s food, I have to do it my mom’s way.”

He was able to impress his Mama Mercy with his version of Pinoy spaghetti, but she noted that the igado was “not good.”

Later, his mother opened up about her struggles as a single mother of three.

“I progressed. That’s why God gave me a good life. Because I suffered and endured for my kids,” Mama Mercy said in Ilocano.

Bretman, 22, was born in Sanchez Mira, Cagayan in the Philippines. His family moved to Hawaii when he was 8 years old.

He cultivated his online persona by doing makeup tutorials and vlogs on YouTube. Currently, his channel has amassed over 8 million subscribers, while his Instagram has around 15 million followers.