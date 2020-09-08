Fil-Am musical drama ‘Yellow Rose’ scheduled for Oct. 9 theatrical release

Diane Paragas’s award-winning debut feature was picked up by Sony Pictures in late 2019

Filipino American film “Yellow Rose” will be released in theaters on Oct. 9, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions announced.

Filipina American filmmaker Diane Paragas’ “Yellow Rose” tells a spellbinding story about an undocumented Filipina teenager Rose (Tony-nominated actress and singer Eva Noblezada) living in Texas who fights to achieve her dream of becoming a country music star.

Caught in the middle of an identity crisis, Rose’s undocumented mother (played by Princess Punzalan ) is detained by immigration officials. As Rose tries to find her place in the only country she knows, she finds her voice and realizes that being an American means more than what is written on a piece of paper.

The film also co-stars Tony winner and Broadway legend Lea Salonga as Rose’s aunt and country star Dale Watson.

In 2019, the film took home 13 film festival jury and audience awards, including the Special Jury Award – Best Narrative Feature at the Asian American International Film Festival and the Grand Jury Prize – Best Narrative Feature and Best Breakout Performance for Eva Noblezada at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

“’Yellow Rose’ has been a labor of passion for over 15 years and I’m thrilled that we can now share this very relevant story with the world,” Paragas said in a previous interview. “We have the added honor of representing the real experiences of Filipino Americans, Asian Americans, and all immigrants seeking a better life in America.”