Fil-Am star Olivia Rodrigo announces debut album

FILIPINA American Disney actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the details for her upcoming album out on May 21.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” breakout star on Tuesday, April 13, announced her highly-anticipated debut album titled “Sour.”

She also shared the album artwork which features Rodrigo sticking out her tongue with letter stickers spelling out “sour,” while several other stickers decorated the rest of her face.

“My debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhh,” Rodrigo said on her social media accounts.

The album will contain 11 tracks including her debut smash hit “Drivers License,” which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her follow-up single “Deja Vu,” which debuted at No. 8 on the Hot 100.

Rodrigo is the first artist to have her first two singles debut in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart.

Other tracks included in “Sour” are “Brutal,” “Traitor,” “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” “Good 4 U,” “Enough For You,” “Happier,” “Jealousy, Jealousy,” “Favorite Crime,” and “Hope Ur Ok.”

Shortly after the announcement, Rodrigo went on Instagram Live to express her excitement over her album.

“Lots of the fan favorites didn’t make the album and I’m just so appreciative that you guys even listened to the stuff on Instagram that I’ve posted,” she said.

“I think you’re really gonna love the ones that are on the record. I worked really hard to write them and produce them in a really unique way. I actually just finished a week or two ago,” she added.

Rodrigo was born to a mother of Irish and German descent, and a Fil-Am father.

In an interview with the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), she revealed that she wants to go to the Philippines one day.

“I have never been to the Philippines, but I really, really want to. We still have extended family there, but I’ve never met them. That’s on my bucket list, definitely,” she said.