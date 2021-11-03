Fil-Am star Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Awards nominations

FILIPINA American singer Olivia Rodrigo has scored the most nominations at the 2021 American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.

The 18-year-old star of “The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Thursday, October 28, got seven nods including Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Female Pop Artist.

Her debut album “Sour” got nominated for Favorite Pop Album while her hit song “drivers license” was up for Favorite Trending Song and Favorite Music Video.

Rodrigo is a first-time nominee competing against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Drake.

Fellow Fil-Am singer Bruno Mars, who is part of Silk Sonic along with Anderson .Paak, was nominated for Favorite Pop Duo/Group. Their song “Leave the Door Open” scored nominations for Favorite R&B Song and Favorite Music Video.

Meanwhile, Fil-Am rapper Saweetie got nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd followed Rodrigo with six nominations, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Favorite Male R&B Artist.

Doja Cat, reggaeton star Bad Bunny, and R&B singer Giveon received five nods each.

The nominations are based on performances on the Billboard music charts, streaming and album sales, radio play and social media engagement. The measurements were tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and covered the time period September 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021.

The AMAs will take place on November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.