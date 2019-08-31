Filipina American actress lands recurring role on soap opera ‘The Young and the Restless’ 

A FILIPINA American actress is now a recurring guest star on CBS’ “The Young and Restless,” one of the longest-running soap operas.

R&B singer Jules Aurora comes to the series as Indio, a social media influencer.

“My character…isn’t too far off from my actual life,” Aurora told the Asian Journal. “It was amazing to work on set with so many seasoned actors. I fell in love with it and there will definitely be more to come in all avenues of my career.”

The Filipina American talent starred in East West Players’ “Mamma Mia!” which “awakened a love for acting.”

“The Young and the Restless,” which first aired in 1973, is set in a fictionalized version of Genoa City, Wisconsin. It continues to be the the highest-rated daytime drama on American television.

“This role has opened up a new door within the realm of TV and film and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be making progress and learning new things,” Aurora added.

Aurora recently performed the national anthem in front of a crowd of 37,000 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California during the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team match against Ireland.

A Southern California native, Aurora is best known for her appearances on FOX’s “American Idol: Season 10,” as a Hollywood week finalist, and “The X Factor: Season 3,” as a finalist in the Top 50 girls. She has released an R&B EP project entitled “Worth It.”