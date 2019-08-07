Filipina American sings national anthem for US women’s soccer victory tour match at Rose Bowl

A Filipina American singer sang the national anthem at the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Saturday, July 3.

R&B singer Jules Aurora was asked to perform in front of a crowd of 37,000 who watched the first game as part of the team’s cross-country victory tour, following their FIFA Women’s World Cup championship win last month in France.

“Being able to perform for this team of strong and inspiring females at the iconic Rose Bowl is just a dream come true,” Aurora told the Asian Journal. “I believe that ’empowered women, empower women’ and being able to stand in front of thousands of people – as a female, as a minority, and representing that message, is a true honor.”

Aurora, a Southern California native, was most recently in the East West Players’ “Mamma Mia!” and is best known for her appearances on FOX’s “American Idol: Season 10,” as a Hollywood week finalist, and “The X Factor: Season 3,” as a finalist in the Top 50 girls. She released an R&B EP project entitled “Worth It” and will be a recurring guest star on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.”

The U.S. women’s team beat Ireland 3-0 on Saturday night. The Rose Bowl was the site of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999, which the U.S. team also won.