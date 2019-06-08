Filipina gets in minor accident with comedian Tracy Morgan’s $2M Bugatti Veyron

A FILIPINA was involved in a minor car accident when her vehicle made contact with comedian Tracy Morgan’s newly purchased $2 million Bugatti Veyron on Tuesday, June 4 in New York City.

The accident was reported to have happened just minutes after Morgan purchased his exotic supercar at the Manhattan Motorcars dealership half a mile away.

Jocelyn Madulid, the 61-year-old Filipina involved who was driving a Honda CRV, told reporters that she was not at fault as both she and Morgan were trying to turn right.

“We are both turning right — people are still crossing,” Madulid told celebrity news site, Page Six. “So what happened is we’re both turning right. But I know he hit me because I was already [turning]. I was there, he was the one who hit me!”

Photos and video footage taken at the scene show Madulid’s Honda CRV on the left of Morgan’s supercar when she was trying to make a right turn.

According to TMZ, an NYPD traffic agent who was present at the intersection where the accident happened said that Morgan was not at fault.

Video footage also shows Morgan — unable to open his driver’s door due to the crash — banging on Madulid’s window and asking her to get out.

Madulid told CBS New York that she was frightened when Morgan began confronting her.

“‘You are on your phone. You are going to jail.’ He said it so many times. I said, ‘I wasn’t on my phone. I just called my boss now because you scared me,’” said Madulid, who was on her way to work when the accident happened.

She added, “OK, it’s understandable he was so mad and he yelled at me because he was so upset. I was just concerned that he was so upset, but I was upset too. On the way home, I cried.”

The minor accident happened just days before the five-year anniversary of the 2014 fatal crash when a Walmart truck crashed into Morgan’s limo van, leaving him in critical condition and killing his friend James McNair.

On Tuesday, Morgan tweeted, “Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all.”

Fewer than 500 Bugatti Veyrons exist, with each having a sale price of up to $3 million. Maintenance of the supercar doesn’t come cheap either with routine annual maintenance services costing around $20,000, and wheel and tire replacements costing about $50,000 for a set of tires.

While photos show damage to Morgan’s vehicle as being minor on the front left quarter panel, it is unclear how much repair would cost for the pre-owned Bugatti’s carbon body.

No charges were made following the accident.