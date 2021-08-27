Filipina star Lovi Poe lands role in Hollywood movie

FILIPINA actress and singer Lovi Poe is set to star in the upcoming Hollywood movie “The Chelsea Cowboy,” a biopic based on the life of actor, gangster, and lothario John Bindon.

According to Deadline, Poe will play British blues singer Dana Gillespie who employed Bindon as security and also provided him with access to the high life, most notably the island of Mustique where he met Princess Margaret.

“The charismatic Gillespie was well known for her close personal ties to leading singers and actors. A recent biography notes that her lovers included David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Michael Caine, Jimmy Page, Keith Moon and Sean Connery,” the report added.

Poe will join Hollywood stars Alex Pettyfer (“I Am Number Four,” “Beastly”) and Poppy Delevingne (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” “Riviera”).

Ben Cookson will direct the film based on a script written by Leon Butler. Executive producers include Idris Elba and Victor Glynn.

The Filipina actress took to Instagram to confirm the news, expressing her excitement.

“Aaaah….can’t wait to start filming The Chelsea Cowboy in October. The film is a biopic based on the life of actor, gangster and lothario John Bindon. I’ll be playing blues British singer Dana Gillespie!” Poe wrote Wednesday, August 25.

“Excited to be working with this amazing team of creatives,” she added.

The filming for “The Chelsea Cowboy” is set to begin in late September 2021.

Poe is best known for her roles in “Hindi Tayo Pwede,” “The Escort,” and “Thy Womb,” which played at Venice, Toronto and London, among other festivals. She also starred in GMA Network’s television series including “Owe My Love,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Real.”