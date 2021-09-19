Filipino artist Iñigo Pascual to star in Fox’s new musical series

FILIPINO actor and singer-songwriter Iñigo Pascual has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama “Monarch.”

According to a report by Deadline, the series follows America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The family is headed by Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (played by Susan Sarandon) who, along with her husband Albie (Trace Adkins), has turned their family into a country music dynasty. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir Nicolette (Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

Additionally, the description of the show on the Fox website described “Monarch” as an “epic, multi-generational musical drama.”

“In ‘Monarch,’ the Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family’s success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy,” it added.

Deadline said Pascual will play the role of Ace Grayson, a talented and sensitive 18-year-old, who was adopted from an orphanage by Nicolette and her husband, Clive.

“He’s a phenomenal singer with real swagger on stage, and dreams of being a country star like his Grandpa Albie, but in spite of being part of a golden family, his path to success has some challenges,” it noted.

Pascual, who is the son of Filipino actor Piolo Pascual, on Thursday, September 16, took to Instagram to share the news.

“THE NEWS IS OUT!!! CRAZIEST BIRTHDAY. Sorry for keeping it for so long!!” he wrote.

In 2016, Pascual released his self-titled debut album, which reached the #1 spot in the Billboard Philippines chart. Earlier in June this year, he released his second full-length album Options.

He starred in various Filipino movies such as “Relaks,” “It’s Just Pag-Ibig,” “Para sa Hopeless Romantic,” and “I’m Ellenya L.” He also made a cameo in Netflix’s “Jo Koy: In His Elements.”

“Monarch” is created by writer Melissa London Hilfers, who will also executive produce. Michael Rauch, who supervised the writers’ room for the project, is the executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady will also executive produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the first episode. Adam Anders will serve as an executive music producer.

The musical series is set to premiere on Fox on January 30, 2022. n