Filipino artists Trevor Jimenez, Paul Abadilla among crew for Golden Globe winner ‘Soul’

PIXAR’s “Soul” brought home Golden Globe awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score at the 78th annual ceremony on Sunday, February 28.

Directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, “Soul” is the first film from the animation studio to feature a Black protagonist (Jamie Foxx), as well as highlight a predominantly Black voice cast (Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett, QuestLove, among others).

“Soul” tells the story of Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher from New York City who dreams of becoming a jazz musician. He gets a gig at one of the hottest jazz clubs, but unexpectedly dies after falling into a maintenance hole.

After finding himself in “The Great Beyond,” Joe sets to reunite his soul and his body, unwilling to die before his big break.

“Being able to tell a universal tale that explored the meaning of life through the prism of a Black man’s experiences was a special honor,” Powers said in an acceptance speech.

“And though the details are specific, I really do believe our story is universal. So many friends and strangers from all walks of life wrote to tell us how this film resonated with them and how grateful they were to be reminded the seemingly simple everyday moments of life are often the most important,” he added.

In a tweet posted on Monday, March 1, Disney+ congratulated the cast and crew of “Soul.”

“Congratulations to the cast and crew of #PixarSoul for their #GoldenGlobes win for Best Animated Feature!” it said.

Among the crew that worked on “Soul” are Filipino American Paul Abadilla and Filipino Canadian Trevor Jimenez.

Abadilla is the animated film’s sets art director. His previous works include “Monsters University,” “Brave,” “Incredibles 2,” “Cars 3,” and “Finding Dory.”

Meanwhile, Jimenez worked as the story supervisor. He has been nominated for an Academy Award for directing the short film “Weekends” in 2017. He was also the story artist for “Coco,” and “Finding Dory.”