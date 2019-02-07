Filipino trio TNT Boys earn praise from judges on ‘The World’s Best’

The TNT Boys brought pride to the Philippines once again when the group returned to the American stage and earned praise on the CBS show, “The World’s Best.”

The trio, composed of Francis Concepcion, Mackie Empuerto, and Kiefer Sanchez, performed Beyonce’s “Listen” and impressed everyone in the studio when they hit all the high notes effortlessly.

American judges Drew Barrymore, RuPaul, and Faith Hill gave the boys an average score of 49, while the international judges that make up the Wall of the World gave them more than enough points to reach a total of 99.

Barrymore, after the performance, admitted, “You know, I have a soft spot for kids. I was a kid performer, but I have kids now. This is a whole other thing. You possess a gift, you’re just that good.”

RuPaul and Hill were impressed, as well, with the latter saying: “First of all, you have some serious attitude. You’re so precious and so sweet but when you were singing, you were in that song. You were like, bam!”

Dennis Jauch, a judge from Germany who worked with Beyonce in the past as her choreographer, told the trio: “I actually wouldn’t be surprised if she called you up after this and be like, ‘Join me in the next tour.’”

Filipina singer Pops Fernandez, who sits as one of the 50 talented experts making up the Wall of the World, also praised the group and even unfurled a Philippine flag to show her support for them.

“I am so proud right now to represent the Philippines. On behalf of the Filipinos, guess what? I know for a fact that you can be ‘The World’s Best,’” she said.

The TNT Boys, who won the second season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” and performed in a concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last November, was tagged as the “vocal dynamo trio” in the pilot episode that aired after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3.

“The World’s Best,” hosted by James Corden, is a global talent competition that features acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the world.