GoldOpen hosts weekend of support ahead of ‘Yellow Rose’ nationwide release

#GoldOpen, the community movement created by Gold House that successfully catapulted “Parasite,” “The Farewell,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Just Mercy,” and nearly two dozen multicultural films to box office success, is hosting a nationwide weekend of #GoldOpen support for Sony Pictures’ “Yellow Rose” ahead of its theatrical release on October 9.

Yellow Rose portrays a timely story of an undocumented Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known.

The film, which won thirteen film festival jury and audience awards, showcases director Diana Paragas’ narrative feature debut and stars Broadway icons, Eva Noblezada (Broadway’s Hadestown and Miss Saigon) and Lea Salonga (Mulan, Aladdin), who lend their voices to original country songs written by Dale Watson and Diane Paragas with a score by Christopher H. Knight.

To bring a premium, communal theatre-like experience into homes, Gold House is sharing the #GoldOpen Premiere Pass with fans to provide a slate of experiences to join in on:

Live Twitter watch party on Thursday, October 8 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Q&A with the Yellow Rose cast & director on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET which will be streamed from fb.com/goldhouseco

Exclusive deals for Filipino restaurants and businesses to uplift them in lieu of theatre concessions featuring Asian sparkling water beverage Sanzo; and restaurants Flip Sigi, Tsismis, Sampa, F.O.B. Brooklyn

Ways to continue celebrating Filipino American history and Filipino storytellers through Cinema Sala and the Filipino American Historical Society

“Filipinos are the first known Asians in North America, the second-largest Asian ethnicity in the United States, and continue to be integral parts of American society —from essential frontline workers to filmmakers. It’s a tremendous, historic honor to support writer-director Diane Paragas and her incredible cast of breakout stars like Eva Noblezada to legends like Lea Salonga and powerhouses like Princess Punzalan,” said Brian Nemes, Head of #GoldOpen Operations.

To access the #GoldOpen Premiere Pass and learn more information about the Yellow Rose #GoldOpen, visit www.linktr.ee/goldopen.