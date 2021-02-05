H.E.R. scores Golden Globe, 5 NAACP Image Awards nods

THIS week, R&B artist H.E.R. garnered nominations for the Golden Globes and the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

The Grammy-winning singer on Wednesday, February 3 nabbed a Best Original Song – Motion Picture nomination for “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Messiah” alongside D’Mile and Tiara Thomas.

“CAN’T BELIEVE I’M A GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! WHAT A BLESSING!!!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news.

The recognition didn’t stop there as she received five nominations in the recording categories for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

The NAACP on Tuesday, February 2, revealed the 2021 nominees for its annual Image Awards, which honors the accomplishments of artists of color across TV, music, film and literature.

H.E.R. was nominated for Outstanding Female Artist along with Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Ledisi, and Jazmine Sullivan.

Meanwhile, her song “I Can’t Breathe” received two nods — Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album and Outstanding Soul/R&B song.

H.E.R.’s collaboration with Jhené Aiko, “B.S.,” was also recognized by the NAACP, garnering two nominations in the categories of Outstanding Soul/R&B song and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration.

H.E.R. has the second-most nominations for this year’s Image Awards, following Beyoncé who leads the crop with six nods.

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, was born in Vallejo, California to a Filipina mother and an African American father.

She rose to fame in 2009 after participating in Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing.” At the age of 14, she signed to RCA Records and released the single “Something to Prove” under her real name in 2014.

In 2016, she debuted under the H.E.R. persona with her debut EP “H.E.R. Volume 1.”

She then released other EPs “H.E.R. Volume 2” and “The B Sides” in 2017 before releasing her first compilation album “H.E.R.” which consisted of tracks from the singer’s first two EPs plus six additional songs.

In 2018, she released “I Used to Know Her: The Prelude” and “I Used to Know Her: Part 2.”

H.E.R. received five nominations at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019, winning Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. The year after, she received three nominations: Song of the Year (“I Can’t Breathe”), and two for Best R&B Song (“Better Than I Imagine” and “Slow Down”).

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, February 28, and will be virtually hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be simulcast on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET across all ViacomCBS Networks, which includes BET, CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.