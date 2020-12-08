Hailee Steinfeld to star in ‘Hawkeye’ TV series on Disney+

NEW set images confirmed that Filipina American actress Hailee Steinfeld has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in the upcoming “Hawkeye” TV series.

The new show, which will focus on the titular Marvel Comic character, will be arriving on streaming platform Disney+.

Before becoming Hawkeye’s archery protégé, Bishop is the daughter of a wealthy businessman who gets trained to protect herself after an attack in Central Park. She joins the Young Avengers and takes over the mantle of Hawkeye when Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner in the movies, was presumed dead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Eventually, the two archer superheroes team up when Barton returns — a plot point backed up by the recent photos where Marvel fans can see Steinfeld with Renner in a Brooklyn subway set.

While Marvel Studios remained mum on the casting, the photos speak for themselves as Steinfeld was donning Bishop’s signature purple and holding the character’s bow and arrow.

Renner earlier confirmed the filming was underway for the new series when he uploaded a photo on social media of his chair on set labelled Clint Barton.

“Ms Bishop … we need you!” read his caption on Instagram.

Steinfeld, 23, is no stranger to playing the action heroine. She led the sixth installment of the live-action “Transformers” franchise, entitled “Bumblebee” in 2018. She was also the voice behind Gwen Stacy in the animated superhero film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

She started her acting career at the age of 14 with “True Git,” which garnered her an Oscar nomination for her performance. She went on to join the “Pitch Perfect” franchise and currently stars in the Apple TV+ series “Dickinson,” for which she won a Peabody Award for Entertainment.

Steinfeld traces her Filipino heritage back to her maternal grandfather, Ricardo Domasin, who was half-Filipino.

Aside from her acting career, Steinfeld is a multi-platinum recording artist and released an EP entitled “Half Written Story” in May.

“Hawkeye” is one of the MCU shows currently being made for Disney+, alongside “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” “Loki,” “Ms Marvel,” and “She-Hulk.”