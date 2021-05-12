Jessica Sanchez releases new song calling for unity amid anti-Asian hate 

FILIPINA American singer Jessica Sanchez has debuted a new song that calls attention to the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents in the United States.

“Us” was released on Friday, May 7, along with the music video that featured Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, R&B singer Ne-Yo, Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap, Filipina singer Ylona Garcia, and other internet personalities.

“I wrote this song recently called ‘Us.’ I will stand up with and for everyone that needs a voice, showing my support with words in the best way I can and following with action in any way I can,” said Sanchez in a tweet.

“My inspiration was from all the things that have been popping up on my feed regarding the spike in discrimination and violence toward the Asian community since COVID. We hear you and we’re here for you. Let’s stand together to continue to show our support and spread awareness,” she added.

In the song, the “American Idol” alum sings about uniting everyone against acts of violence against the Asian American community.

“Can we believe in justice today? Would we still be the same if all of us could see that there’s no one to blame? If all of us realize our hearts beat the same?” read the lyrics.

In an interview with NBC7 San Diego, Sanchez stressed that unity is important in the face of crimes motivated by race.

“It’s super important to remind each other that, like, we have to find a solution and the solution is to bring each other together, and to unite and to support each other no matter what color, what age, what gender,” she said.

“We all have to come together and love each other and support one another, especially when people are being pushed down,” she added.

Sanchez, who was born to a Mexican American father and Filipina mother, admitted that she also experienced some forms of racism in the music industry.

“I’ve been told, ‘You can’t do this because you’re Asian. You can’t do that in the music industry because you’re Asian and you have to stick to this.’ And you know, I felt that at the smallest scale,” she told NBC7.

In a separate interview with CNN Philippines’ New Day, Sanchez highlighted the importance of using her platform to spread awareness.

“I’m happy to know that…I was able to use my voice, my craft, speak through music to spread awareness and I think it’s important for Asian Americans and Asians with platforms to do that — to speak for people who don’t have a voice,” she said.